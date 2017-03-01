Fuqua sees Wildcat Hollow as opportun...

Fuqua sees Wildcat Hollow as opportunity for Logan

Thursday Feb 23

In August 1969, a celebration was held in Logan County to dedicate property to the Boy Scouts of America, becoming one of the most popular camps over the next 30 years for the group. The monumental endeavor began when a few movers and shakers in the community saw an opportunity to not only supply a much needed water source for the City of Russellville, but to provide an environment where young boys could flourish and learn how to become honorable men.

