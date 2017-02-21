County makes $1.1 million offer on Wildcat Hollow Boy Scout Camp -
The Logan County Fiscal Court voted five to two Tuesday, Feb. 14 to offer the Lincoln Trail Council $1.1 million dollars to purchase 758 acres of Wildcat Hollow, known as Boy Scout Camp, located in the northern part of the county. The camp is approximately 1,050 acres with a lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|adam decker
|1 hr
|Yes
|26
|Danielle Reeves/Bandy?
|8 hr
|Katie
|9
|Fat gurl drives sliver van
|10 hr
|Ijs
|4
|Maskins
|Wed
|PeggyT
|1
|Heather blake
|Wed
|She a hoe
|30
|Little Ceasar's (Aug '14)
|Tue
|LOL
|10
|Courtney Graves/Yeager
|Tue
|Fam
|4
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC