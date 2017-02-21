County makes $1.1 million offer on Wi...

County makes $1.1 million offer on Wildcat Hollow Boy Scout Camp -

The Logan County Fiscal Court voted five to two Tuesday, Feb. 14 to offer the Lincoln Trail Council $1.1 million dollars to purchase 758 acres of Wildcat Hollow, known as Boy Scout Camp, located in the northern part of the county. The camp is approximately 1,050 acres with a lake.

