County makes $1.1 million offer on Wildcat Hollow Boy Scout Camp - 12:53 pm updated:
The Logan County Fiscal Court voted five to two Tuesday, Feb. 14 to offer the Lincoln Trail Council $1.1 million dollars to purchase 758 acres of Wildcat Hollow, known as Boy Scout Camp, located in the northern part of the county. The camp is approximately 1,050 acres with a lake.
