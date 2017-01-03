Yell back in Logan County, awaits new...

Yell back in Logan County, awaits new trial -

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: News Democrat

Circuit Judge Tyler Gill released an order Dec. 28, 2016, explaining and granting a motion to vacate judgment and conviction thus ordering a new trial for Robert Yell. Yell was convicted and sentenced by a jury in 2006 for the death of his two-year-old son Cameron in a trailer fire on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

