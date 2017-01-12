Vehicle crash sends on to hospital -

Vehicle crash sends on to hospital -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News Democrat

The Auburn Police Department received a report of a collision with injuries involving a vehicle which had overturned Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. When the Auburn Police arrived, they noticed a 2000 Chevy pickup truck, driven by Christopher O. Gardner, 36, of Russellville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cecil whitler 11 min Jail 1
Girl at sonic 18 min Greatplace 5
red head at wal mart Sat bigD 5
Kevin Hub Sat sick of it all 10
What happened to the Bobby Chestnut storyline? (Nov '15) Jan 13 Reaper 18
Shocking Jan 13 lol 17
creekwood Jan 13 former creekwood 1
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,758 • Total comments across all topics: 277,961,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC