Two sent to jail on drug charges -
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at 7:40 p.m., the Logan County Sheriff's Department and the Russellville Police Department responded to 110 Clover Lane in Russellville in an attempt to locate Terry Wayne Creek who had an active parole violation warrant. While at 110 Clover Lane, deputies located items of methamphetamine, marijuana, and several items of drug paraphernalia.
