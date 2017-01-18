Two sent to jail on drug charges -

Two sent to jail on drug charges -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News Democrat

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at 7:40 p.m., the Logan County Sheriff's Department and the Russellville Police Department responded to 110 Clover Lane in Russellville in an attempt to locate Terry Wayne Creek who had an active parole violation warrant. While at 110 Clover Lane, deputies located items of methamphetamine, marijuana, and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Candi Lack 2 hr Snaggletoof 8
News Amish men file suit over Auburn ordinance - 12:... 3 hr Crappyroads 24
Murder at Robinwood 22 hr lol 127
michael ashabranner (Feb '16) 23 hr hmm 18
Express Tan Sat TNPassin 9
creekwood Sat former creekwood 5
michael ashabranner (Oct '10) Jan 20 the ghost 28
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,175,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC