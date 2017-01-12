Trial date set for Posey murder case -
A trail date has been set for April 3, 2017, at 8:30 a.m. in the Logan County Circuit Court for Greg "Jap" Posey. Posey is charged with killing Patrick "PJ"Gilbert July 24, 2016, and being in possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
