Sparks joins Russellville school board -
Photo submitted Joe Sparks was sworn in earlier this month as the newest member of the Russellville Independent school board. Russellville Independent Schools received notification from Commissioner Stephen Pruitt on Monday, December 12, 2016, that Mr. Joseph Sparks had been appointed to fill the vacant board position created by the death of Mr. David Corbin.
