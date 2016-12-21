Schools ready for bad weather -
With students back in school and a chance of snow later in the week, the local school districts are well prepared for the possibility of inclement weather. Both Russellville Independent superintendent Leon Smith and Logan County schools superintendent Paul Mullins are ready to monitor the situations and make the calls to close school if need be.
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|head (Jan '12)
|4 hr
|Val
|14
|Hometown Manor formly BHI (Apr '15)
|7 hr
|Hmbhi
|7
|Heather blake
|15 hr
|Casey
|19
|Heather blake
|16 hr
|Damn
|13
|Destrey Allison
|23 hr
|Petty betty
|12
|Chasity Ray (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Haha
|12
|Casey sharp
|Sat
|Lawyer
|2
