Schools ready for bad weather -

Schools ready for bad weather -

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: News Democrat

With students back in school and a chance of snow later in the week, the local school districts are well prepared for the possibility of inclement weather. Both Russellville Independent superintendent Leon Smith and Logan County schools superintendent Paul Mullins are ready to monitor the situations and make the calls to close school if need be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
head (Jan '12) 4 hr Val 14
Hometown Manor formly BHI (Apr '15) 7 hr Hmbhi 7
Heather blake 15 hr Casey 19
Heather blake 16 hr Damn 13
Destrey Allison 23 hr Petty betty 12
Chasity Ray (Dec '12) Sun Haha 12
Casey sharp Sat Lawyer 2
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,808 • Total comments across all topics: 277,539,986

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC