Schools miss first snow day of the year

On Friday, both the Logan County and Russellville Independent school systems missed their first day of classes due to snow and ice that coated roadways on Thursday night. Some neighboring school districts even closed school early on Thursday in advance of the storm, but the snow and ice didn't come until well after students were out of school here.

