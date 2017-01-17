Russellville adds teachers for second...

Russellville adds teachers for second semester -

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: News Democrat

As a result of this, RIS Board Members and superintendent Leon Smith recognized the need to add additional teaching positions to the allocations for the second semester. With this approval, this will allow the middle school teams to be comprised of four teachers once again, and teachers will not have to be shared between grade levels to cover classes.

