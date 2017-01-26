Ruling to set aside manslaughter, ars...

Ruling to set aside manslaughter, arson conviction appealed

A western Kentucky prosecutor is appealing a judge's ruling to set aside the conviction of a man accused of setting a fire that killed his young son. The Daily News reports Logan County Commonwealth's Attorney Gail Guiling said Thursday during a status conference that she had filed paperwork to send the case to the Kentucky Court of Appeals.

