Ruling to set aside manslaughter, arson conviction appealed
A western Kentucky prosecutor is appealing a judge's ruling to set aside the conviction of a man accused of setting a fire that killed his young son. The Daily News reports Logan County Commonwealth's Attorney Gail Guiling said Thursday during a status conference that she had filed paperwork to send the case to the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tonya Grace (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|Mikeford
|18
|Amish men file suit over Auburn ordinance - 12:...
|5 hr
|Jebadia
|44
|Tyrone Thompson
|Wed
|That MOUTH
|6
|Little Ceasar's (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Pizza pizza
|7
|Looking For Hezekiah Vernzweiler
|Jan 24
|What
|2
|Zachary Dean Prater in jail for RAPE over an 13...
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Candi Lack
|Jan 23
|Snaggletoof
|8
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC