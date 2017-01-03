Ruler Foods to open in January -
Photo by Chris Cooper Ruler Foods, located off of West 9th Street in Russellville in the old Houchens building, will be opening its doors for business in a few weeks. Although an actual date for opening has not yet been released, Ruler Foods Manager Timmy Poole did say it will be sometime in the next few weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Martin
|1 hr
|boss
|5
|WalMart Cashier
|2 hr
|In Love
|1
|Who is the best attorney IN Russellville? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Heythere
|91
|Superintendent
|4 hr
|sick of it all
|10
|Jeremy Vincent (holt ritter ghost)
|6 hr
|Waffle Vincent
|21
|Looking For Hezekiah Vernzweiler
|17 hr
|ExAmish
|1
|Justin De'shen Hines
|22 hr
|lol
|7
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC