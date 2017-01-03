Ruler Foods to open in January -

Thursday Jan 5

Photo by Chris Cooper Ruler Foods, located off of West 9th Street in Russellville in the old Houchens building, will be opening its doors for business in a few weeks. Although an actual date for opening has not yet been released, Ruler Foods Manager Timmy Poole did say it will be sometime in the next few weeks.

Russellville, KY

