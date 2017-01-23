Report: Police violated open-records ...

Report: Police violated open-records law in bodycam case

Kentucky State Police violated the state's open-records law by refusing a mother's request for bodycam video from her son's death by municipal police officers who were responding to a restaurant drive-thru shooting, the state attorney general's office said Monday. The agency had denied Kathy Harris a copy of the police bodycam video because it said public disclosure of the "extremely graphic images" would be so traumatic that it could "irreparably harm" the Harris family and two victims who survived the shooting spree in Russellville, Kentucky.

