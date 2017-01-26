Pregnancy Center seeks volunteers -

Life Choice Pregnancy Center will be hosting training for all volunteers Feb. 6 through Feb. 11 . Each night doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a light meal and then training from 6- 9 p.m. at Post Oak Baptist Church, 900 Bluegrass Ave. in Russellville.

