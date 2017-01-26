Olmstead, Chandlers top district acad...

Olmstead, Chandlers top district academic team competition -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: News Democrat

Photos submitted The top five in arts and humanities were Erin Kemp , Price Violette , Alyssa Kennedy , Schon Crawford and Brock Repsher . The top six in language arts were Erin Kemp , Jennifer Wilkerson , Karlee Elrod , Brianna Meyer , David Thomason and Blake Wood .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tyrone Thompson 13 hr That MOUTH 6
News Amish men file suit over Auburn ordinance - 12:... Wed Stone Age 38
Little Ceasar's (Aug '14) Wed Pizza pizza 7
Looking For Hezekiah Vernzweiler Tue What 2
Zachary Dean Prater in jail for RAPE over an 13... Tue Anonymous 1
Candi Lack Jan 23 Snaggletoof 8
Murder at Robinwood Jan 22 lol 127
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,382 • Total comments across all topics: 278,270,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC