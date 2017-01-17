Heflin selected to serve Auburn as co...

Heflin selected to serve Auburn as councilman

Thursday Jan 12

Ricky Heflin has been selected to fill one of the two vacant council seats representing the City of Auburn. He was voted in by the four sitting members Rex Evans, Bobby Price, Steve Montgomery and Claude Tisdale the first council meeting of 2017.

