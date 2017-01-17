End of an era, Bluegrass Recycling to...

End of an era, Bluegrass Recycling to close -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: News Democrat

Pat Suiter, owner and operator of Bluegrass Recycling in Russellville, was preparing for what he would do as an adult at an early age, only he didn't know it until he was grown. Starting in the walnut buying business, Suiter has always had a knack for taking something someone else had and finding someone to buy it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amish men file suit over Auburn ordinance - 12:... 8 min Horseman 26
Candi Lack 3 hr Snaggletoof 8
Murder at Robinwood Sun lol 127
michael ashabranner (Feb '16) Sun hmm 18
Express Tan Sat TNPassin 9
creekwood Sat former creekwood 5
michael ashabranner (Oct '10) Jan 20 the ghost 28
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,436 • Total comments across all topics: 278,178,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC