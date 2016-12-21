Superintendent holds quarterly ambassadors luncheon -
Photos submitted Russellville superintendent Leon Smith hosted members of the student ambassadors group from the middle school and high school for a quarterly luncheon. The following Ambassadors were in attendance: Ma'Leigha Stovall, Skyler Hale, Elly Myers, Gram Humphrey, Cassidy Farwick, Addie Mosier, Madison Rose, and Blaine Holly.
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trailer park
|59 min
|Thanks
|1
|katelynn dunkley
|11 hr
|annoyed
|5
|Shanna Duncan (Wallace)- (Pursley) (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Dana
|11
|aa meeting (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Jones
|8
|missy perry
|Fri
|missy perry
|4
|jeremy holt vincent -ghost (Mar '15)
|Fri
|missy perry
|108
|Auburn Nursing Home (Sep '15)
|Fri
|former creekwood
|8
