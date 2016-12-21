Superintendent holds quarterly ambass...

Superintendent holds quarterly ambassadors luncheon

Monday Dec 19

Photos submitted Russellville superintendent Leon Smith hosted members of the student ambassadors group from the middle school and high school for a quarterly luncheon. The following Ambassadors were in attendance: Ma'Leigha Stovall, Skyler Hale, Elly Myers, Gram Humphrey, Cassidy Farwick, Addie Mosier, Madison Rose, and Blaine Holly.

