Superintendent holds quarterly ambassadors luncheon

Photos submitted Russellville superintendent Leon Smith hosted members of the student ambassadors group from the middle school and high school for a quarterly luncheon. The following Ambassadors were in attendance: Ma'Leigha Stovall, Skyler Hale, Elly Myers, Gram Humphrey, Cassidy Farwick, Addie Mosier, Madison Rose, and Blaine Holly.

