Santa visits the Russellville square -

Santa visits the Russellville square -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: News Democrat

NDL Don Neagle of WRUS read "'Twas Night Before Christmas" to kick off the third annual Christmas on the Square on Monday, Dec. 19. The city of Russellville hosted its annual "old-timey" Christmas on the Square on Monday, and even though the weather was cold, lots of adults and children showed up to be a part. This was the third year for the event, but only the second time it was held on the square.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rooster Fighting 1 hr CockLivesMatter 5
Celeste hickman 2 hr Jennifer 1
head (Jan '12) 12 hr Never C 9
Trailer park 12 hr Never C 4
Who is the best attorney IN Russellville? (Jun '10) 14 hr Michael 87
Candace Miller 15 hr oh 4
Anyone know Scott Johnson??? (Jun '12) Tue Me me 23
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,128 • Total comments across all topics: 277,428,442

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC