Santa visits the Russellville square -
NDL Don Neagle of WRUS read "'Twas Night Before Christmas" to kick off the third annual Christmas on the Square on Monday, Dec. 19. The city of Russellville hosted its annual "old-timey" Christmas on the Square on Monday, and even though the weather was cold, lots of adults and children showed up to be a part. This was the third year for the event, but only the second time it was held on the square.
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rooster Fighting
|1 hr
|CockLivesMatter
|5
|Celeste hickman
|2 hr
|Jennifer
|1
|head (Jan '12)
|12 hr
|Never C
|9
|Trailer park
|12 hr
|Never C
|4
|Who is the best attorney IN Russellville? (Jun '10)
|14 hr
|Michael
|87
|Candace Miller
|15 hr
|oh
|4
|Anyone know Scott Johnson??? (Jun '12)
|Tue
|Me me
|23
