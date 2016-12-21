Russellville Police asking for communitya s help -
There are 1 comment on the News Democrat story from Thursday Dec 8, titled Russellville Police asking for communitya s help -. In it, News Democrat reports that:
The Russellville Police Department is still seeking information in the 1990 homicide of Glenn Shaffer. Shaffer was shot and killed by a single gunshot wound to the abdominal area while walking in the middle of the night on April 27, 1990.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Democrat.
|
United States
|
#1 Thursday Dec 8
Wow. About time you start looking? It's only been 26 years.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|aa meeting (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Jones
|8
|missy perry
|22 hr
|missy perry
|4
|jeremy holt vincent -ghost (Mar '15)
|Fri
|missy perry
|108
|katelynn dunkley
|Fri
|annoyed
|3
|Auburn Nursing Home (Sep '15)
|Fri
|former creekwood
|8
|heather grisham (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Dodgeman
|12
|Paige Owen (Dec '14)
|Dec 22
|Buld88ej
|14
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC