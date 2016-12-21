There are on the News Democrat story from Thursday Dec 8, titled Russellville Police asking for communitya s help -. In it, News Democrat reports that:

The Russellville Police Department is still seeking information in the 1990 homicide of Glenn Shaffer. Shaffer was shot and killed by a single gunshot wound to the abdominal area while walking in the middle of the night on April 27, 1990.

