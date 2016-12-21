Record number of Thanksgiving meals s...

Record number of Thanksgiving meals served -

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: News Democrat

For the NDL A record number of meals were served this year at the Community Thanksgiving sit-down dinner at First Presbyterian Church in Russellville Tabulations have been completed and this year's Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Russellville served a record amount with approximately 1,225 meals. "We served approximately 1225 meals, including delivery, take-out, and those who came to eat at First Presbyterian," said event coordinator Shayna O'Kelley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

