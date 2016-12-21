Ra ville superintendent Smith to retire

Ra ville superintendent Smith to reti...

After leading the Russellville Independent school district for the past seven-plus years, superintendent Leon Smith will be retiring at the end of the school year. "I want to sincerely thank the Russellville School Board members for taking a chance on an unknown and unproven candidate to serve as the Superintendent of Russellville Independent Schools in 2009," Smith said.

