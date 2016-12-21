Man drives through Russellville square -

Man drives through Russellville square -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: News Democrat

Photos by Chris Cooper Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton , city facilities director Kenny Gregory , and city street supervisor Jason Henderson , assess the damage caused by a vehicle driven through the Carrico Square Monday mid-morning. Failing to stop and make the turn right from West 4th Street around the square in Russellville Monday, Dec. 19, a man kept going and ran his car straight through the square knocking down two light poles and destroying a park bench before stopping in front of the 4th Street Theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trailer park 59 min Thanks 1
katelynn dunkley 11 hr annoyed 5
Shanna Duncan (Wallace)- (Pursley) (Nov '10) 11 hr Dana 11
aa meeting (Sep '15) Fri Jones 8
missy perry Fri missy perry 4
jeremy holt vincent -ghost (Mar '15) Fri missy perry 108
Auburn Nursing Home (Sep '15) Fri former creekwood 8
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,884 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,961

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC