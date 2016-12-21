Man drives through Russellville square -
Photos by Chris Cooper Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton , city facilities director Kenny Gregory , and city street supervisor Jason Henderson , assess the damage caused by a vehicle driven through the Carrico Square Monday mid-morning. Failing to stop and make the turn right from West 4th Street around the square in Russellville Monday, Dec. 19, a man kept going and ran his car straight through the square knocking down two light poles and destroying a park bench before stopping in front of the 4th Street Theater.
