Making a difference one tab at a time

Jana Hanks and Cindy Suiter of Bluegrass Recycling is turning over 676 pounds of soda pull tabs to support the Rizpah Transportation Fund. Those little aluminum "pull tabs" from sode cans that are saved all year long and dropped off at Hanks Construction Company in Auburn have added up for a total of 676 pounds for this years collection.
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|aa meeting (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Jones
|8
|missy perry
|22 hr
|missy perry
|4
|jeremy holt vincent -ghost (Mar '15)
|Fri
|missy perry
|108
|katelynn dunkley
|Fri
|annoyed
|3
|Auburn Nursing Home (Sep '15)
|Fri
|former creekwood
|8
|heather grisham (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Dodgeman
|12
|Paige Owen (Dec '14)
|Dec 22
|Buld88ej
|14
