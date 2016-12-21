Logan chase ends in Todd County

A high speed chase over the weekend ended in a Russellville man being arrested, however, not before deputies had to chase him down with speeds in excess of 100 mph. Fifty-seven year old Jerry W. Dunn, of Brookhaven Drive, fled from police Saturday, Dec. 17 at approximately 7:55 a.m. The chase began in Logan County but ended in Todd County at the intersection of Sharon Grove.

