Logan chase ends in Todd County -
A high speed chase over the weekend ended in a Russellville man being arrested, however, not before deputies had to chase him down with speeds in excess of 100 mph. Fifty-seven year old Jerry W. Dunn, of Brookhaven Drive, fled from police Saturday, Dec. 17 at approximately 7:55 a.m. The chase began in Logan County but ended in Todd County at the intersection of Sharon Grove.
Read more at News Democrat.
