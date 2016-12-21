KSP looking for wanted subject that f...

There are 3 comments on the News Democrat story from Friday Dec 2, titled KSP looking for wanted subject that fled traffic stop -.

On Dec. 1, 2016, at approximitly 5:30 p.m. Kentucky State Police Post 3 Trooper Joe Gregory conducted a traffic stop on a Gold 2009 Chevrolet Impala on KY 79 just outside the limits of Russellville. It was discovered during the traffic stop that the operator was entered wanted for an active Probation Violation warrant.

hey

Atlanta, GA

#1 Saturday Dec 3
A name might help... duh
duh

United States

#2 Saturday Dec 3
hey wrote:
A name might help... duh
Read the article.
hey

Atlanta, GA

#3 Saturday Dec 3
I did ... after I said that ... lol... spoke before I thought
