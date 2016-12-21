EPB forced to drop Bowling Green stations -
If you get your television service from the Russellville Electric Plant Board, you won't have NBC and CBS stations from Bowling Green for much longer. The EPB announced yesterday that effective January 1, 2017, it will no longer be permitted to carry the NBC and CBS network programming of WNKY-TV from Bowling Green due to restrictions by that station's networks.
#1 Friday Dec 9
Really?! That's the whole reason I switched to electric plant board. To have all the channels that UK plays on. CBS is in Nashville though, isn't it?
