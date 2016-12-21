EPB forced to drop Bowling Green stat...

EPB forced to drop Bowling Green stations -

There are 1 comment on the News Democrat story from Thursday Dec 8, titled EPB forced to drop Bowling Green stations -. In it, News Democrat reports that:

If you get your television service from the Russellville Electric Plant Board, you won't have NBC and CBS stations from Bowling Green for much longer. The EPB announced yesterday that effective January 1, 2017, it will no longer be permitted to carry the NBC and CBS network programming of WNKY-TV from Bowling Green due to restrictions by that station's networks.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Kyle Epley

Russellville, KY

#1 Friday Dec 9
Really?! That's the whole reason I switched to electric plant board. To have all the channels that UK plays on. CBS is in Nashville though, isn't it?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
aa meeting (Sep '15) 21 hr Jones 8
missy perry 22 hr missy perry 4
jeremy holt vincent -ghost (Mar '15) Fri missy perry 108
katelynn dunkley Fri annoyed 3
Auburn Nursing Home (Sep '15) Fri former creekwood 8
heather grisham (Oct '10) Fri Dodgeman 12
Paige Owen (Dec '14) Dec 22 Buld88ej 14
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,397

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC