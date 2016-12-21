There are on the News Democrat story from Thursday Dec 8, titled EPB forced to drop Bowling Green stations -. In it, News Democrat reports that:

If you get your television service from the Russellville Electric Plant Board, you won't have NBC and CBS stations from Bowling Green for much longer. The EPB announced yesterday that effective January 1, 2017, it will no longer be permitted to carry the NBC and CBS network programming of WNKY-TV from Bowling Green due to restrictions by that station's networks.

