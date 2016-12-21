Convicted man granted second trial -
It's been 10 years since Robert Yell was convicted of being responsible for the death of his two-year-old son Cameron in a trailer fire in Russellville, and for the severe burns his one-year-old daughter Saralynn Nicole received as a result. Within that decade Yell has fought to reverse the decision made by a jury just nine and a half hours after hearing the entirety of the case.
