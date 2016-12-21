Bell case still very much active -
Four months have passed since 21-year-old Lexus A. Bell was shot and killed in her apartment while holding her one-year-old son. Detective Kenneth Edmonds of the Russellville Police Department assures the case is still very much active, and he and others are following up on multiple leads and suspects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|katelynn dunkley
|38 min
|Really
|6
|Heather blake
|2 hr
|Helpppp
|18
|Trailer park
|Sun
|Thanks
|1
|Shanna Duncan (Wallace)- (Pursley) (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Dana
|11
|aa meeting (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Jones
|8
|jeremy holt vincent -ghost (Mar '15)
|Fri
|missy perry
|108
|Auburn Nursing Home (Sep '15)
|Dec 23
|former creekwood
|8
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC