Bell case still very much active

Thursday Dec 22

Four months have passed since 21-year-old Lexus A. Bell was shot and killed in her apartment while holding her one-year-old son. Detective Kenneth Edmonds of the Russellville Police Department assures the case is still very much active, and he and others are following up on multiple leads and suspects.

