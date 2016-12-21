Auburn Christmas Tour of Homes Dec. 18 -

Auburn Christmas Tour of Homes Dec. 18 -

Thursday Dec 8

The public is cordially invited to take part in a Christmas Tour of Homes beginning at the Auburn Museum at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. The event is being sponsored by the Auburn Historical Society.

