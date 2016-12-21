Area agencies serve felony warrant, two taken into custody

A combined effort of the Russellville Police Department, Logan County Sheriff's Department, Kentucky State Police, and the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force initiated a felony traffic stop on 68 East at Lindsey Lane on Dec. 6, 2016, in reference to a wanted violent felon out of Louisville. Officers located a loaded SKS assault rifle and handgun inside the vehicle of this violent felon.

