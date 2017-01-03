Amish men file suit over Auburn ordinance - 12:47 pm updated:

Amish men file suit over Auburn ordin...

There are 3 comments on the News Democrat story from Thursday Dec 29, titled Amish men file suit over Auburn ordinance.

Photo by Chris Cooper Amish buggies line up in Russellville earlier this year with horses waiting for their owners to get back from court. Two Amish men have filed suit against the city of Auburn, in an attempt to overturn the town's animal ordinance which requires large animals, such as horses, to have a collection device for feces if they use the city streets.

Kyle Epley

Russellville, KY

#1 Friday Dec 30
Leave those people alone! Is it not enough to try and control the people of the world you live in? You just want something to bitch about. You got your lights on their buggies. Now piss off. These people harm no one. They live their own lives, in their own way. Clean up the horse manure yourself if you don't like it.
mayor of all yall

Lewisburg, KY

#2 Friday Dec 30
Leave those people alone! Is it not enough to try and control the people of the world you live in? You just want something to bitch about. You got your lights on their buggies. Now piss off. These people harm no one. They live their own lives, in their own way. Clean up the horse manure yourself if you don't like it.
now the tax payers will have to flip the bill for either a settlement or a trial which will cost tens of thousands of dollars.. Ha Ha Ha serves you morons right. I don't pay taxes like trump because idiots squander it away on nonsense like this. Reep what you sew council members
Manure

Bowling Green, KY

#3 Friday Dec 30
The Amish are going to declare war on the city of auburn. No more delicious bread or pies only horse poop.
Russellville, KY

