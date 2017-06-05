Token of appreciation
THE COURIER / Submitted The American Red Cross blood and platelet donation center of Russellville held a donor appreciation luncheon on Monday for approximately 60 donors and friends who shared inspirational stories recognizing Red Cross staff and services.
