Third man pleads guilty to murder

A Russellville man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last month in circuit court and was sentenced to 48 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction . According to the 15th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Robert McCowan pleaded guilty on May 18 to first-degree murder, a class Y felony, for the 2016 murder of Randy Jackson of Havana.

