Short takes on new role
Since the beginning of River Valley Food 4 Kids -- a nonprofit organization that works to provide meals to children and families facing hunger -- in 2014, Kristen Foster, executive director, also served as the board president until now. "I think the new leadership will take us in an exciting direction as far as what we can do to feed kids in the community," Foster said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mark frost
|Jun 5
|scott ross
|1
|Tim Harris (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Lbanana
|4
|Nuclear Terroism
|May '17
|black lion
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr '17
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Car donated by two locals
|Apr '17
|what
|2
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|james
|4
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan '17
|Curious04
|1
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC