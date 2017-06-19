Short takes on new role

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: The Courier

Since the beginning of River Valley Food 4 Kids -- a nonprofit organization that works to provide meals to children and families facing hunger -- in 2014, Kristen Foster, executive director, also served as the board president until now. "I think the new leadership will take us in an exciting direction as far as what we can do to feed kids in the community," Foster said.

