Rendering plant owners sue city
The owners of Premium Protein Products have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Russellville, citing that the odor ordinance enacted in 2015 is unconstitutional and was directed at the rendering plant on Bernice Avenue. Court documents obtained Tuesday indicated the suit was filed May 23 in the U.S. Eastern District Court, Western Division, by attorneys John Keeling Baker and Bryce G. Crawford of Mitchell, Williams, Selig and Woodyard PLLC in Little Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beard, long hair
|May 28
|Now_What-
|2
|Jason Milks
|May 22
|Curious
|1
|Tim Harris (Jun '14)
|May 17
|Lbanana
|4
|Nuclear Terroism
|May '17
|black lion
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr '17
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Car donated by two locals
|Apr '17
|what
|2
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|james
|4
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC