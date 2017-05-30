Rendering plant owners sue city

The owners of Premium Protein Products have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Russellville, citing that the odor ordinance enacted in 2015 is unconstitutional and was directed at the rendering plant on Bernice Avenue. Court documents obtained Tuesday indicated the suit was filed May 23 in the U.S. Eastern District Court, Western Division, by attorneys John Keeling Baker and Bryce G. Crawford of Mitchell, Williams, Selig and Woodyard PLLC in Little Rock.

