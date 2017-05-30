Rendering plant owners sue city

Rendering plant owners sue city

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Courier

The owners of Premium Protein Products have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Russellville, citing that the odor ordinance enacted in 2015 is unconstitutional and was directed at the rendering plant on Bernice Avenue. Court documents obtained Tuesday indicated the suit was filed May 23 in the U.S. Eastern District Court, Western Division, by attorneys John Keeling Baker and Bryce G. Crawford of Mitchell, Williams, Selig and Woodyard PLLC in Little Rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beard, long hair May 28 Now_What- 2
Jason Milks May 22 Curious 1
Tim Harris (Jun '14) May 17 Lbanana 4
Nuclear Terroism May '17 black lion 1
News Payless Shoes to close Apr '17 Amazing Amazon 4
News Car donated by two locals Apr '17 what 2
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,748 • Total comments across all topics: 281,455,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC