QuickBooks Desktop Day-to-Day Basics
The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center presents QuickBooks Day-to-Day Basics on June 22 at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. This workshop is designed for business owners and their employees with little or no experience using QuickBooks desktop software. Topics include working with invoices, payments, bills, inventory and reports.
