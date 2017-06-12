Post 20 gets 1st-round win
The Russellville American Legion Post 20 Patriots defeated the Panama Boomers 2-0 in the first round of the 2017 Katzer Tournament at Hunts Park. Russellville scored both its runs in the fifth inning when Nick Hagerty scored on a wild pitch, and Carter Thessings sacrifice fly scored Joel Barker.
