Post 20 falls to Fort Smith
Fort Smith got one run in the second inning, three runs in the fourth inning and one more in the sixth inning. The Patriots got one run in the first inning and two runs in the fourth.
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mark frost
|Jun 5
|scott ross
|1
|Tim Harris (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Lbanana
|4
|Nuclear Terroism
|May '17
|black lion
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr '17
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Car donated by two locals
|Apr '17
|what
|2
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|james
|4
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan '17
|Curious04
|1
