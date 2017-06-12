Post 20 falls to Fort Smith

Post 20 falls to Fort Smith

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: The Courier

Fort Smith got one run in the second inning, three runs in the fourth inning and one more in the sixth inning. The Patriots got one run in the first inning and two runs in the fourth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mark frost Jun 5 scott ross 1
Tim Harris (Jun '14) May '17 Lbanana 4
Nuclear Terroism May '17 black lion 1
News Payless Shoes to close Apr '17 Amazing Amazon 4
News Car donated by two locals Apr '17 what 2
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,376 • Total comments across all topics: 281,870,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC