Murder suspect's court date Monday

A Russellville man accused of shooting and killing two men last September, is scheduled to appear during a pretrial hearing Monday in Pope County Circuit Court. David Gibbons, prosecuting attorney for the Fifth Judicial District, said Friday that Tyler J. Barefield, 35, is expected to appear in front of Judge William "Bill" Pearson inside the Pope County Courthouse on Monday morning.

