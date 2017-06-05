McCurries celebrate 50 years

McCurries celebrate 50 years

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: The Courier

Gene and Brenda McCurrie said "I do" June 3, 1967, in Russellville. Their children invite friends and family to help celebrate 50 years of marriage from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at Ada's Bells Chapel Assembly of God, located at 1380 Bells Chapel Road West, in Atkins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mark frost Jun 5 scott ross 1
Tim Harris (Jun '14) May 17 Lbanana 4
Nuclear Terroism May '17 black lion 1
News Payless Shoes to close Apr '17 Amazing Amazon 4
News Car donated by two locals Apr '17 what 2
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,263 • Total comments across all topics: 281,678,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC