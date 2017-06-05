McCurries celebrate 50 years
Gene and Brenda McCurrie said "I do" June 3, 1967, in Russellville. Their children invite friends and family to help celebrate 50 years of marriage from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at Ada's Bells Chapel Assembly of God, located at 1380 Bells Chapel Road West, in Atkins.
