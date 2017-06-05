Man arrested in connection to Waco, J...

Man arrested in connection to Waco, Joplin shootings

Sunday Jun 4 Read more: The Courier

Kevin M. Long, 22, was arrested last Friday for his alleged involvement in a pair of shootings that occurred in Russellville on May 12 and May 21. Sgt. David Bevis with the Russellville Police Department testified the first shooting occurred at 401 North Waco Avenue and the second at 204 North Joplin Avenue, and that the second shooting was in retaliation for the incident that led to the first.

