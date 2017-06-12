Local physician to represent Russellv...

Local physician to represent Russellville at state level

Sunday Jun 11 Read more: The Courier

Russellville Family Physician Jeremy Saul, MD, will be working alongside physicians from across the state to protect the interest of patients and improve the health of Arkansans. As a member of the Arkansas Medical Society Board of Trustees, Dr. Saul will represent the physicians and patients of Pope, Yell, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Perry, Scott and Sebastian counties.

