Large retail development back on drawing board
Joe Roosa of Roosa Corporation in New York City and Dallas said he grew up in a small town of about 1,000 people. That community atmosphere reminded him of Russellville -- although quite bigger than 1,000 people, a resident showed him 70 acres of land at the intersection of Weir Road and Interstate 40. After a few handshakes -- and Roosa believes a deal sealed with a handshake still means something -- and meeting local residents, he bought the property that he said will become the Russellville Village Center.
