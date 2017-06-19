Large retail development back on drawing board

Joe Roosa of Roosa Corporation in New York City and Dallas said he grew up in a small town of about 1,000 people. That community atmosphere reminded him of Russellville -- although quite bigger than 1,000 people, a resident showed him 70 acres of land at the intersection of Weir Road and Interstate 40. After a few handshakes -- and Roosa believes a deal sealed with a handshake still means something -- and meeting local residents, he bought the property that he said will become the Russellville Village Center.

