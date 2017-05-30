Know and Do
CASA will host "safeTALK" suicide awareness training from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 at All Saint's Episcopal Church in Russellville. Participants are asked to register before Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beard, long hair
|May 28
|Now_What-
|2
|Jason Milks
|May 22
|Curious
|1
|Tim Harris (Jun '14)
|May 17
|Lbanana
|4
|Nuclear Terroism
|May '17
|black lion
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr '17
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Car donated by two locals
|Apr '17
|what
|2
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|james
|4
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC