Fisher selected associate VP for development at ATU

Mike Hutchison, vice president for advancement at Arkansas Tech University, announced that Bryan Fisher has served in the role of associate vice president for development at ATU since May 1. A native of Russellville and 1999 graduate of Arkansas Tech, Fisher has worked in the ATU Division of Advancement since 2011. He has served as director of athletic relations as well as director of major gifts and athletic enhancement.

