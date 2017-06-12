Cooper, Hudgens join ATU Hall of Distinction
Hal Cooper of Russellville and Col. George T. Hudgens of Silver Spring, Md., were inducted into the Arkansas Tech University Hall of Distinction during spring 2017 commencement ceremonies last month at John E. Tucker Coliseum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
