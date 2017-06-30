Convicted murderer arrested in alleged assault
Gary W. Landrum, 64, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for second degree murder in 1995, appeared in felony bond hearings on Monday after his arrest for an alleged aggravated assault near James Park in Russellville. Landrum was arrested on Saturday after officers responded to the 400 block of South Houston Avenue in reference to a disturbance.
