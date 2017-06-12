City to consider Weir Road resolution...

City to consider Weir Road resolution for large retail development

34 min ago Read more: The Courier

The Russellville City Council will consider a resolution during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today to negotiate with representatives of the Roosa Corporation and the anchor tenant of the proposed Russellville Village Center. "We need a resolution expressing the council's willingness to negotiate tax incentives for development on Weir Road," Mayor Randy Horton told aldermen during their June 6 Agenda Prep meeting at City Hall.

